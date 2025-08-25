Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 4,669 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. $PWR

Ameriprise Financial Inc. decreased its stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 422,838 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,669 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $107,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PWR. Norinchukin Bank The raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 6,629 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. CW Advisors LLC increased its stake in Quanta Services by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. CW Advisors LLC now owns 2,829 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. raised its holdings in Quanta Services by 33.9% during the first quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 53,025 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,478,000 after acquiring an additional 13,416 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 15.7% in the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GM Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the first quarter worth about $548,000. 90.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Quanta Services Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of PWR opened at $379.58 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.56 billion, a PE ratio of 58.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $385.24 and its 200 day moving average is $325.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.37. Quanta Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $227.08 and a fifty-two week high of $424.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.04. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 18.41%. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. Quanta Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.280-10.880 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PWR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised Quanta Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Quanta Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $352.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Northland Capmk lowered shares of Quanta Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $345.00 to $392.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $414.00 price target (up previously from $364.00) on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $392.45.

View Our Latest Analysis on Quanta Services

Quanta Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.