Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 109,305 Shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF $VTHR

Ameriprise Financial Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR – Free Report) by 17.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 517,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109,305 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF were worth $127,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nilsine Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 1,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Investment Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 26,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,579,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VTHR opened at $285.10 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.16 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $276.12 and a 200-day moving average of $260.58. Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF has a one year low of $213.11 and a one year high of $285.71.

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 20th were issued a dividend of $0.7666 per share. This represents a $3.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 20th.

The Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (VTHR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index, a market-cap-weighted index that measures the investable US equity space, covering the entire market-cap spectrum including micro-caps. VTHR was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

