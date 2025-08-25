Ameriprise Financial Inc. Reduces Holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF $GOVT

Ameriprise Financial Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,167,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 892,675 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $118,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 242.0% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 7,995 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 405,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,322,000 after buying an additional 71,135 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 844,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,422,000 after buying an additional 383,928 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 5,010,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,156,000 after acquiring an additional 78,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueprint Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 80.1% in the 1st quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 828,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,045,000 after acquiring an additional 368,556 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

GOVT stock opened at $22.95 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.79.

About iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

