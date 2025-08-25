Ameriprise Financial Inc. Purchases 1,649,811 Shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. $CHEF

Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF – Free Report) by 389.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,073,339 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,649,811 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 5.10% of Chefs’ Warehouse worth $112,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CHEF. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Chefs’ Warehouse during the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 270.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 37,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after buying an additional 27,022 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse by 892.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 148,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,309,000 after purchasing an additional 133,262 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 325.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 5,333 shares during the last quarter. 91.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CHEF opened at $64.08 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.70 and a 200 day moving average of $60.12. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 40.05 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.72 and a 52-week high of $68.94.

Chefs’ Warehouse ( NASDAQ:CHEF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Chefs’ Warehouse had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Chefs’ Warehouse has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

CHEF has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Wall Street Zen lowered Chefs’ Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.40.

In other news, CAO Tim Mccauley sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total value of $1,138,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 52,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,386,893.50. This represents a 25.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food and center-of-the-plate products in the United States, the Middle East, and Canada. The company’s product portfolio includes specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products; and center-of-the-plate products consisting of custom cut beef, seafood, and hormone-free poultry, as well as broadline food products comprising cooking oils, butter, eggs, milk, and flour.

