Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $103.12 Million Stake in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF $CWB

Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB – Free Report) by 34.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,345,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 341,981 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 2.91% of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF worth $103,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF in the first quarter worth $110,000. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF in the first quarter worth $153,000.

Shares of CWB stock opened at $85.96 on Monday. SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $70.56 and a 1 year high of $86.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.12.

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

