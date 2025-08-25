Ameriprise Financial Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in AppLovin Corporation $APP

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) by 50.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 377,560 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 127,164 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in AppLovin were worth $100,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in AppLovin in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of AppLovin in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AppLovin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at AppLovin

In other AppLovin news, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 16,599 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.71, for a total transaction of $6,916,969.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 319,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,328,448.05. This trade represents a 4.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 17,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $437.48, for a total value of $7,683,898.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 53,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,356,619.72. The trade was a 24.75% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,221,152 shares of company stock worth $538,490,378. Company insiders own 13.66% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin Price Performance

APP stock opened at $441.68 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The company has a market capitalization of $149.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.74, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 2.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $375.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $344.73. AppLovin Corporation has a twelve month low of $82.51 and a twelve month high of $525.15.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.21. AppLovin had a net margin of 45.72% and a return on equity of 252.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. AppLovin’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AppLovin Corporation will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APP has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of AppLovin from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on AppLovin from $460.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective (down previously from $560.00) on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on AppLovin from $480.00 to $491.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $472.86.

About AppLovin

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

Further Reading

