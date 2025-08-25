Ameriprise Financial Inc. Cuts Stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF $XMHQ

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report) by 27.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,366,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 527,224 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 2.67% of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF worth $125,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 10,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 7.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 31,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the first quarter worth $43,000.

Shares of XMHQ opened at $104.84 on Monday. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a 1 year low of $80.60 and a 1 year high of $109.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $100.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.36. The firm has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.03.

The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

