Ameriprise Financial Inc. Cuts Position in Trip.com Group Limited Sponsored ADR $TCOM

Ameriprise Financial Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,818,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,088 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $115,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in Trip.com Group in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Allianz SE raised its position in Trip.com Group by 312.2% in the first quarter. Allianz SE now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its position in Trip.com Group by 239.5% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 28.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TCOM opened at $64.92 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $42.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.48. Trip.com Group Limited Sponsored ADR has a 52-week low of $41.86 and a 52-week high of $77.18.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TCOM. Mizuho upgraded Trip.com Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Bank of America upped their price target on Trip.com Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and ten have given a Buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.25.

Trip.com Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

