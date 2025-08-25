Ameriprise Financial Inc. Boosts Stock Position in GitLab Inc. $GTLB

Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,487,608 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 332,592 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 1.53% of GitLab worth $116,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GTLB. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in GitLab by 174.9% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GitLab in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of GitLab by 327.5% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GitLab by 447.6% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of GitLab by 114.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Sytse Sijbrandij sold 108,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.44, for a total value of $4,500,384.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Matthew Jacobson sold 129,400 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.32, for a total transaction of $5,476,208.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 551,997 shares in the company, valued at $23,360,513.04. The trade was a 18.99% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 464,950 shares of company stock worth $20,025,356. 21.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GitLab Price Performance

GTLB opened at $45.18 on Monday. GitLab Inc. has a one year low of $37.90 and a one year high of $74.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 451.80 and a beta of 0.73.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 10th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $214.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.21 million. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 2.17%.The business’s revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. GitLab has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.740-0.750 EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at 0.160-0.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GitLab Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GTLB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of GitLab in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on GitLab from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of GitLab in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on GitLab from $86.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on GitLab from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.83.

About GitLab

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

