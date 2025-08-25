Ameriprise Financial Inc. Boosts Stake in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF $DSI

Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 989,124 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,505 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 2.39% of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF worth $101,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Headinvest LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 49,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,468,000 after purchasing an additional 6,228 shares during the last quarter. LifePlan Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. LifePlan Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 8.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,110,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,681,000 after buying an additional 89,622 shares in the last quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 128,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:DSI opened at $121.95 on Monday. iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF has a 1-year low of $89.16 and a 1-year high of $122.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $118.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.03.

iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

