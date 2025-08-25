American Express Company $AXP is Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) by 4.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 182,714 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 8,934 shares during the period. American Express comprises approximately 5.1% of Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $49,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AXP. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Express by 64.0% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,659 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $985,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. Mirova raised its stake in American Express by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirova now owns 45,785 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $12,318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in American Express by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 167,832 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $45,155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,376 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in American Express by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 24,178 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $6,505,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICONIQ Capital LLC lifted its position in American Express by 18.4% during the first quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 3,546 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Glenda G. Mcneal sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.50, for a total transaction of $15,475,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 10,957 shares in the company, valued at $3,391,191.50. This represents a 82.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 61,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.47, for a total value of $18,360,145.87. Following the sale, the insider owned 9,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,677,527.47. This represents a 87.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 134,219 shares of company stock valued at $40,555,901 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AXP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company set a $327.00 price objective on American Express in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on American Express from $360.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt cut American Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $311.05.

American Express Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $318.9630 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $308.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $289.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.61. American Express Company has a one year low of $220.43 and a one year high of $329.14.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The payment services company reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.86 by $0.22. American Express had a net margin of 14.78% and a return on equity of 32.87%. The firm had revenue of $17.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that American Express Company will post 15.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is 23.02%.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

