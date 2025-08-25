American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $12.85, but opened at $12.30. American Eagle Outfitters shares last traded at $12.43, with a volume of 2,195,112 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $10.00 price objective on American Eagle Outfitters and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Cfra Research cut shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Eagle Outfitters presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $14.40.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AEO

American Eagle Outfitters Stock Down 2.7%

The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. American Eagle Outfitters has set its Q2 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Eagle Outfitters Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Investors of record on Friday, July 11th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 11th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is 51.02%.

Institutional Trading of American Eagle Outfitters

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Caxton Associates LLP increased its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 212.2% during the 2nd quarter. Caxton Associates LLP now owns 230,312 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after buying an additional 156,544 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC lifted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 377.4% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 151,213 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 119,540 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 50.1% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,554 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 4,188 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the second quarter worth $190,000. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 14.5% in the second quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 42,732 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 5,414 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

About American Eagle Outfitters

(Get Free Report)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a multi-brand specialty retailer in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men under the American Eagle brand; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections under the Aerie and OFFLINE by Aerie brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.