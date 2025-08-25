AlphaQuest LLC Reduces Position in Hologic, Inc. $HOLX

AlphaQuest LLC lessened its stake in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 41.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,745 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 9,046 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HOLX. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in Hologic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 686 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 6,016.7% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 734 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raiffeisen Bank International AG purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

HOLX opened at $68.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.40. Hologic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.90 and a 1 year high of $84.39. The stock has a market cap of $15.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.49.

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 13.79% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. Hologic has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.090-1.120 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 4.230-4.260 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on HOLX. Mizuho set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Hologic in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective (down from $90.00) on shares of Hologic in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Hologic from $77.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Argus raised shares of Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Hologic from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.00.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

