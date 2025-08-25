AlphaQuest LLC Raises Position in CoreCivic, Inc. $CXW

AlphaQuest LLC raised its stake in shares of CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Free Report) by 5,594.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,699 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in CoreCivic were worth $758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in CoreCivic by 10.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in CoreCivic by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 62,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the period. State of Wyoming raised its position in CoreCivic by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 20,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in CoreCivic by 29.6% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 9,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in CoreCivic by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 58,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares during the period. 85.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at CoreCivic

In related news, Director Stacia Hylton sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.69, for a total value of $86,760.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 82,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,799,597.61. This represents a 4.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CXW shares. Jones Trading reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of CoreCivic in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded CoreCivic from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of CoreCivic in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.33.

CoreCivic Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of NYSE CXW opened at $20.7360 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.72. CoreCivic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.13 and a fifty-two week high of $24.99. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 0.80.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.16. CoreCivic had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 5.21%.The company had revenue of $538.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $499.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. CoreCivic’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CoreCivic, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

CoreCivic Company Profile

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America’s recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

