AlphaQuest LLC Raises Holdings in SPS Commerce, Inc. $SPSC

AlphaQuest LLC increased its position in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) by 104.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,469 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,302 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 4.3% during the first quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,919 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT increased its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 1.0% during the first quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 9,269 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 1,193 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 7.4% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 8.1% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,651 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 98.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SPSC shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on SPS Commerce from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Loop Capital lowered SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. DA Davidson lowered SPS Commerce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Wall Street Zen lowered SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on SPS Commerce in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.80.

SPS Commerce Stock Up 2.2%

Shares of SPS Commerce stock opened at $115.82 on Monday. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.05 and a 52 week high of $203.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.90. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 53.13 and a beta of 0.71.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The software maker reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.10. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 11.79%.The business had revenue of $187.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. SPS Commerce has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.990-4.040 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.960-1.000 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

SPS Commerce Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

