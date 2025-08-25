AlphaQuest LLC Makes New $913,000 Investment in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 8,887 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $913,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMD. Greenline Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 277.8% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 272 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 90.3% during the first quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 274 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 305 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AMD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $200.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. HSBC upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “cautious” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.12.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 17,998 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.03, for a total transaction of $2,790,229.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 1,713,710 shares in the company, valued at $265,676,461.30. This represents a 1.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.21, for a total transaction of $1,732,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 125,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,738,721.05. The trade was a 7.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $167.76 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $272.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $155.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.16. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.48 and a 12-month high of $186.65.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.41 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 7.54%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Articles

