AlphaQuest LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. $EGBN

AlphaQuest LLC boosted its holdings in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN – Free Report) by 761.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 30,077 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Eagle Bancorp worth $715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EGBN. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Eagle Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,275,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Eagle Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,532,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 1,812.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 68,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after buying an additional 64,522 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,571,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,919,000 after buying an additional 63,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,748,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,710,000 after buying an additional 58,682 shares in the last quarter. 78.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EGBN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Eagle Bancorp from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Eagle Bancorp from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $20.00 price target on shares of Eagle Bancorp and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Eagle Bancorp Stock Up 7.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:EGBN opened at $19.15 on Monday. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.47 and a 52-week high of $30.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.65 and a 200 day moving average of $19.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $581.57 million, a PE ratio of -18.77 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported ($2.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($2.70). Eagle Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 2.54% and a negative net margin of 4.60%.The company had revenue of $74.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.03 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th will be given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 8th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. Eagle Bancorp’s payout ratio is -64.71%.

About Eagle Bancorp

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

