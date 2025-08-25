AlphaQuest LLC Buys 2,399 Shares of National Health Investors, Inc. $NHI

AlphaQuest LLC increased its stake in shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Free Report) by 24.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,399 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in National Health Investors were worth $889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NHI. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of National Health Investors by 1,967.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 488,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,843,000 after buying an additional 464,727 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of National Health Investors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,917,000. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC raised its position in National Health Investors by 109.4% in the 4th quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC now owns 467,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,367,000 after purchasing an additional 243,999 shares during the last quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of National Health Investors in the first quarter valued at $10,340,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Health Investors in the first quarter valued at $10,126,000. Institutional investors own 62.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NHI. KeyCorp upgraded National Health Investors from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Truist Financial raised their target price on National Health Investors from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded National Health Investors to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.40.

National Health Investors Trading Up 0.6%

NHI stock opened at $77.7420 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.84, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.73. National Health Investors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.13 and a twelve month high of $86.13. The company has a quick ratio of 10.91, a current ratio of 10.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.05 and a 200-day moving average of $72.57.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $70.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.46 million. National Health Investors had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 40.97%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

National Health Investors Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This is an increase from National Health Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.7%. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.02%.

About National Health Investors

(Free Report)

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE:NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale, leasebacks, joint-ventures, senior housing operating partnerships, and mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, and specialty hospitals.

See Also

