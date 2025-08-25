AlphaQuest LLC Acquires Shares of 15,070 EQT Corporation $EQT

AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new stake in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,070 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $805,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in EQT by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,039,340 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,955,922,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509,054 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in EQT by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,692,985 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $304,176,000 after acquiring an additional 113,716 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in EQT by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,204,106 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $278,055,000 after acquiring an additional 110,249 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in EQT by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,191,780 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $277,397,000 after acquiring an additional 484,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in EQT by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,658,814 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $251,017,000 after acquiring an additional 311,154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

EQT Price Performance

Shares of EQT stock opened at $51.9160 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.59. EQT Corporation has a twelve month low of $31.45 and a twelve month high of $61.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.14.

EQT Announces Dividend

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. EQT had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 15.87%.During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that EQT Corporation will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.1575 per share. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 6th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is 34.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on EQT from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on EQT from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Mizuho upgraded EQT to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Roth Capital cut EQT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on EQT from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EQT has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 4,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total transaction of $219,594.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sarah Fenton sold 12,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.94, for a total value of $646,029.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 13,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $690,646.18. This trade represents a 48.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

