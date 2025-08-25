AlphaQuest LLC Acquires 6,763 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation $EW

AlphaQuest LLC raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 138.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,637 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 6,763 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EW. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter valued at about $330,881,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,086,033 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $731,036,000 after buying an additional 2,576,383 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,631,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,505,227 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $481,582,000 after buying an additional 1,165,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,787,000. 79.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. William Blair raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.90.

Insider Activity at Edwards Lifesciences

In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 2,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.40, for a total value of $198,918.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 50,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,897,554.40. This represents a 4.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 4,114 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.46, for a total value of $326,898.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 22,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,748,278.92. The trade was a 15.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,584 shares of company stock valued at $1,897,762 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $81.7550 on Monday. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation has a one year low of $64.00 and a one year high of $83.00. The company has a market cap of $48.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a current ratio of 4.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.72.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 72.96%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. Edwards Lifesciences has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.540-0.60 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.400-2.500 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Corporation will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

Featured Articles

