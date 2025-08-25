AlphaQuest LLC Acquires 5,720 Shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. $BOOT

AlphaQuest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) by 535.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,788 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,720 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Boot Barn were worth $729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Boot Barn by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 903,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,058,000 after purchasing an additional 179,710 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its stake in Boot Barn by 206.5% during the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 734,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,856,000 after purchasing an additional 494,523 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Boot Barn by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 569,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,170,000 after purchasing an additional 75,413 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Boot Barn by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 503,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,110,000 after purchasing an additional 149,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its stake in Boot Barn by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 465,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,039,000 after purchasing an additional 158,195 shares in the last quarter.

BOOT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Monday, July 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $187.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.54.

Shares of BOOT stock opened at $173.5020 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $166.49 and a 200-day moving average of $138.31. The company has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.76. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $86.17 and a one year high of $183.60.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $504.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.49 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 17.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. Boot Barn has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.190-1.270 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 5.800-6.700 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boot Barn declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

