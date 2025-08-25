AlphaQuest LLC Acquires 35,230 Shares of Ringcentral, Inc. $RNG

AlphaQuest LLC grew its holdings in Ringcentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Free Report) by 23,331.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,381 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,230 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Ringcentral were worth $876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ringcentral in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ringcentral by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,925 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Ringcentral by 84.1% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,501 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ringcentral in the 1st quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Ringcentral by 1,803.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,843 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 5,536 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Ringcentral alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RNG shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on Ringcentral from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Ringcentral from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Ringcentral from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Ringcentral from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Ringcentral in a report on Monday, May 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.62.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ringcentral news, CAO Tarun Arora sold 7,776 shares of Ringcentral stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $217,728.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 114,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,205,916. The trade was a 6.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 46,932 shares of Ringcentral stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total value of $1,358,681.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 462,429 shares in the company, valued at $13,387,319.55. The trade was a 9.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,354 shares of company stock valued at $3,063,152 over the last 90 days. 6.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ringcentral Stock Up 5.8%

NYSE RNG opened at $30.83 on Monday. Ringcentral, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.58 and a twelve month high of $42.19. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -220.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.83 and its 200 day moving average is $27.21.

Ringcentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $620.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.90 million. Ringcentral had a negative return on equity of 19.63% and a negative net margin of 0.50%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. Ringcentral has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.060-1.080 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 4.200-4.320 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ringcentral, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ringcentral Profile

(Free Report)

RingCentral, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company’s products include RingCentral Message Video Phone that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI-powered omnichannel and workforce engagement solutions with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCX, an AI-powered contact center that a native delivers omnichannel experience.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ringcentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ringcentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ringcentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.