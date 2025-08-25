Agri Bank China (OTCMKTS:ACGBY) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

Shares of Agri Bank China (OTCMKTS:ACGBY – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 46,909 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 65% from the previous session’s volume of 28,356 shares.The stock last traded at $17.56 and had previously closed at $17.78.

Agri Bank China Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.38 and its 200 day moving average is $16.02. The firm has a market cap of $245.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Agri Bank China Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 11th will be given a $0.3231 dividend. This is an increase from Agri Bank China’s previous dividend of $0.31. This represents a yield of 358.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 10th. Agri Bank China’s payout ratio is presently 25.10%.

Agri Bank China Company Profile

Agricultural Bank of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. It offers demand, personal call, foreign currency call, time or demand optional, foreign exchange call, foreign exchange time, savings, agreed term, and negotiated deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loans, including housing, consumer, business, fixed asset, working capital, real estate, and entrusted syndicated loans, as well as trade finances, guarantees and commitments, and loans with custody of export rebates accounts.

