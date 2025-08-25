Addentax Group (NASDAQ:ATXG) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to “Hold” Rating

Addentax Group (NASDAQ:ATXG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.
Addentax Group Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ATXG opened at $0.5043 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 6.09 and a current ratio of 6.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.72. Addentax Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.3606 and a fifty-two week high of $1.86.
Addentax Group (NASDAQ:ATXG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.98 million for the quarter. Addentax Group had a negative net margin of 98.96% and a negative return on equity of 17.87%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Addentax Group
About Addentax Group
Addentax Group Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a logistic service provider in China. It operates through three segments: Garment Manufacturing, Logistics Services, and Property Management and Subleasing. The company manufactures and distributes garments; and provides logistic services, such as storage, transportation, warehousing, handling, packaging, and order processing, as well as customs declaration and tax clearance services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Addentax Group
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Costco and Ross: 2 Ways to Play the Consumer Divide
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Is Paramount Skydance a Buy Post-Merger, Short Squeeze?
- Value Investing: Is it a Good Strategy in 2022? (Hint: Always)
- V2X Stock: Defense Underdog Riding a $4.3B Air Force Contract
Receive News & Ratings for Addentax Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Addentax Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.