Addentax Group (NASDAQ:ATXG) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to “Hold” Rating

Addentax Group (NASDAQ:ATXG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Addentax Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ATXG opened at $0.5043 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 6.09 and a current ratio of 6.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.72. Addentax Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.3606 and a fifty-two week high of $1.86.

Get Addentax Group alerts:

Addentax Group (NASDAQ:ATXG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.98 million for the quarter. Addentax Group had a negative net margin of 98.96% and a negative return on equity of 17.87%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Addentax Group

About Addentax Group

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Addentax Group stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Addentax Group Corp. ( NASDAQ:ATXG Free Report ) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 43,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.43% of Addentax Group at the end of the most recent quarter. 10.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Addentax Group Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a logistic service provider in China. It operates through three segments: Garment Manufacturing, Logistics Services, and Property Management and Subleasing. The company manufactures and distributes garments; and provides logistic services, such as storage, transportation, warehousing, handling, packaging, and order processing, as well as customs declaration and tax clearance services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Addentax Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Addentax Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.