908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of 908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on MASS. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of 908 Devices in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Leerink Partners raised 908 Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs raised 908 Devices from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have issued a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MASS opened at $6.45 on Friday. 908 Devices has a 12 month low of $1.81 and a 12 month high of $8.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.79 and a 200-day moving average of $5.26. The company has a market capitalization of $231.30 million, a P/E ratio of -11.94 and a beta of 0.37.

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02). 908 Devices had a negative return on equity of 24.30% and a negative net margin of 30.54%.The business had revenue of $4.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 million. 908 Devices has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts predict that 908 Devices will post -1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other 908 Devices news, CFO Joseph H. Iv Griffith sold 6,940 shares of 908 Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.08, for a total value of $49,135.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 102,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $728,744.40. The trade was a 6.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael S. Turner sold 16,082 shares of 908 Devices stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total value of $120,775.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 8,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,992.71. This represents a 65.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,543 shares of company stock valued at $233,890 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in 908 Devices by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in 908 Devices by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd raised its holdings in 908 Devices by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 6,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in 908 Devices by 453.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in 908 Devices by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 45,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 4,471 shares in the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

908 Devices Inc, a commercial-stage technology company, provides various purpose-built handheld and desktop mass spectrometry devices to interrogate unknown and invisible materials in life sciences research, bioprocessing, pharma/biopharma, forensics, and adjacent markets. The company's products include MX908, a handheld, battery-powered, and Mass Spec device that is designed for rapid analysis of solid, liquid, vapor, and aerosol materials of unknown identity; Rebel, a small desktop analyzer that provides real-time information on the extracellular environment in bioprocesses; and Maverick, an optical in-line analyzer that offers real-time monitoring and control of multiple bioprocess parameters, including glucose, lactate, and total biomass in mammalian cell cultures, as well as provides process fingerprint data to support large-scale efforts in predictive bioprocess modeling.

