8,721 Shares in Illumina, Inc. $ILMN Bought by AlphaQuest LLC

AlphaQuest LLC bought a new position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,721 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $692,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 290.3% in the 1st quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 363 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina in the first quarter worth $33,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. PFS Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 400.0% in the first quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 500 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 123.2% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 529 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Illumina Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $101.80 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Illumina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.70 and a 1 year high of $156.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.64. The firm has a market cap of $15.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The life sciences company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.17. Illumina had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 29.36%.The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. Illumina’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Illumina has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.450-4.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ILMN. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Illumina from $116.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Stephens set a $110.00 target price on Illumina and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Illumina from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Illumina from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on Illumina from $122.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.58.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

