3M Company $MMM Shares Sold by South Plains Financial Inc.

South Plains Financial Inc. lowered its holdings in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 46.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 260 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. South Plains Financial Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $38,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 1.1% in the first quarter. TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,497 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 1.4% in the first quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,580 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 0.5% in the first quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 16,690 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 0.8% in the first quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 9,744 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 2.6% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,272 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MMM opened at $158.5790 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $84.46 billion, a PE ratio of 22.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. 3M Company has a twelve month low of $121.98 and a twelve month high of $164.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.22.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The conglomerate reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 96.48%. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that 3M Company will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.61%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MMM. Barclays set a $170.00 price objective on shares of 3M in a report on Friday, July 18th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of 3M in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of 3M from $141.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $167.00 price target on shares of 3M in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of 3M in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.10.

In related news, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 3,477 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.63, for a total transaction of $523,740.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 2,561 shares in the company, valued at $385,763.43. This represents a 57.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christian T. Goralski, Jr. sold 6,165 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total transaction of $925,859.70. Following the sale, the insider owned 2,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,522. This represents a 68.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company’s Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

