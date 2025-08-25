1832 Asset Management L.P. Trims Position in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. $PFSI

1832 Asset Management L.P. lessened its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Free Report) by 24.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,110 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.05% of PennyMac Financial Services worth $2,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP increased its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 26.3% during the first quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP now owns 55,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,544,000 after acquiring an additional 11,528 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 0.6% during the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,289,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $429,454,000 after acquiring an additional 24,055 shares during the last quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services during the first quarter valued at $644,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 19.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 17,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 2,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services during the first quarter valued at about $10,550,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at PennyMac Financial Services

In other news, Director Joseph F. Mazzella sold 7,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total value of $768,693.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 86,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,307,168. This represents a 7.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Spector sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.73, for a total value of $528,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 130,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,808,760.92. The trade was a 3.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,107 shares of company stock valued at $2,292,843. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on PFSI. Piper Sandler cut their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $125.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised PennyMac Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays cut their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. UBS Group cut their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $121.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.67.

PennyMac Financial Services Stock Performance

NYSE PFSI opened at $109.7590 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $99.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.88. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.74 and a twelve month high of $119.13.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by ($1.99). The business had revenue of $444.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.44 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 22.00%.The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 13.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PennyMac Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 16.64%.

About PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

