1832 Asset Management L.P. Takes $8.56 Million Position in Camden Property Trust $CPT

1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 70,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $8,561,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.07% of Camden Property Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norinchukin Bank The raised its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 9.4% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 10,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the first quarter valued at about $464,000. Credit Agricole S A raised its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 6.1% in the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 29,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in Camden Property Trust by 5.4% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 2,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Groupama Asset Managment bought a new position in Camden Property Trust during the first quarter worth about $543,000. 97.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Camden Property Trust stock opened at $109.3420 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.46, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Camden Property Trust has a 12-month low of $102.35 and a 12-month high of $127.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $111.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.37.

Camden Property Trust ( NYSE:CPT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $396.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.24 million. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 3.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. Camden Property Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.760-6.860 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.670-1.710 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 293.71%.

CPT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $138.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Truist Financial set a $131.00 price target on shares of Camden Property Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $126.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $136.00 to $133.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Camden Property Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.94.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,250 apartment homes across the United States.

