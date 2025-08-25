1832 Asset Management L.P. Sells 7,225 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. $MMC

1832 Asset Management L.P. cut its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 24.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,225 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $5,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MMC. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $37,178,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,376,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. 87.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MMC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $249.00 to $233.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $225.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $229.00 to $226.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 18th. UBS Group cut their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $261.00 to $258.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $226.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $238.76.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:MMC opened at $210.3830 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $210.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $222.96. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $196.27 and a 1 year high of $248.00. The company has a market capitalization of $103.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.77.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.06. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.90% and a net margin of 16.00%.The business had revenue of $6.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 24th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a positive change from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 24th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 43.17%.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

