1832 Asset Management L.P. Reduces Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated $QCOM

1832 Asset Management L.P. reduced its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,430 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 565.0% during the first quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 124,327 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $19,098,000 after purchasing an additional 105,631 shares during the period. PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 8.0% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,314 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth about $1,541,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 3.3% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 188,654 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $28,979,000 after buying an additional 6,017 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 12.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,328,759 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $203,904,000 after buying an additional 145,509 shares during the period. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on QCOM shares. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $245.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.10.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $158.01 on Monday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $120.80 and a fifty-two week high of $182.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.93. The company has a market capitalization of $170.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.19.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The wireless technology company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.06. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 40.35%. The business had revenue of $10.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. QUALCOMM has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.750-2.950 EPS. Analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.33%.

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

In related news, insider Heather S. Ace sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.40, for a total transaction of $234,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 21,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,102,655.20. This trade represents a 7.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.10, for a total transaction of $493,617.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 43,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,398,956.70. This trade represents a 7.16% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,390 shares of company stock valued at $1,874,817 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

