1832 Asset Management L.P. Reduces Position in AT&T Inc. $T

1832 Asset Management L.P. trimmed its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 21.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,318 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 24,495 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the first quarter worth $25,000. Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Hager Investment Management Services LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 182.1% in the first quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC now owns 993 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the period. 57.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $28.7290 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.40. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.51 and a 12 month high of $29.65.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $30.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.44 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 10.29%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price (up from $30.00) on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Bank of America started coverage on AT&T in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Tigress Financial raised their price target on AT&T from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on AT&T from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.21.

Check Out Our Latest Report on AT&T

AT&T Company Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.