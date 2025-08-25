1832 Asset Management L.P. Has $2.35 Million Stock Position in BRP Inc. $DOOO

1832 Asset Management L.P. lowered its stake in BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Free Report) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,253 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.09% of BRP worth $2,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DOOO. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in BRP by 71.7% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,639,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,399,000 after buying an additional 684,651 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in BRP by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,970,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,118,000 after buying an additional 668,607 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in BRP by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,744,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,805,000 after buying an additional 346,114 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in BRP by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,514,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,223,000 after buying an additional 288,004 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in BRP by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 495,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,731,000 after buying an additional 82,723 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:DOOO opened at $58.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.85, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of -142.41 and a beta of 1.24. BRP Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.78 and a 52-week high of $72.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.84.

BRP ( NASDAQ:DOOO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. BRP had a positive return on equity of 54.71% and a negative net margin of 0.55%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BRP Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were given a $0.1557 dividend. This is an increase from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -153.66%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. TD Securities raised BRP from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Desjardins raised BRP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Wall Street Zen raised BRP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 6th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price objective (up previously from $43.00) on shares of BRP in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Stifel Canada raised BRP from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BRP currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am all-terrain vehicles, side-by-side vehicles, and three-wheeled vehicles; and seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo personal watercrafts and pontoons, Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft, and Pinion gearboxes with smart shift systems.

