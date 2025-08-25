146,002 Shares in TeleTech Holdings, Inc. $TTEC Acquired by Groupe la Francaise

Groupe la Francaise bought a new position in TeleTech Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 146,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of TeleTech by 77.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 7,347 shares in the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC bought a new stake in TeleTech during the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in TeleTech during the fourth quarter valued at $110,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in TeleTech during the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. bought a new position in TeleTech in the 4th quarter worth about $124,000. 38.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Research upgraded TeleTech to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of TeleTech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of TeleTech in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.50.

TeleTech Price Performance

TTEC opened at $3.80 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.15 million, a P/E ratio of -7.04, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.26. TeleTech Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.67 and a 12-month high of $6.28.

About TeleTech

TTEC Holdings, Inc operates as a customer experience (CX) company that designs, builds, and operates technology-enabled customer experiences across digital and live interaction channels. It operates through two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides CX technologies for contact center as a service, customer relationship management, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics; creates and implements strategic CX transformation roadmaps; sells, operates, and provides managed services for cloud platforms and premise based CX technologies; creates proprietary IP to support industry specific and custom client needs; and offers CX consulting services.

