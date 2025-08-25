13,621 Shares in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF $FNDE Acquired by Summit Financial LLC

Summit Financial LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 13,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Colonial Trust Co SC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Operose Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2,125.0% in the 1st quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDE opened at $34.82 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.74. The stock has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.75. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $26.43 and a one year high of $34.87.

About Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF

The Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (FNDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks. Its selection and weighting are based on three fundamental factors: sales, cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

