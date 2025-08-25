10,357 Shares in JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF $JTEK Purchased by Flow Traders U.S. LLC

Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:JTEK – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 10,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $696,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JTEK. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 123,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,300,000 after purchasing an additional 17,507 shares during the period. Vertex Planning Partners LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Vertex Planning Partners LLC now owns 139,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,353,000 after purchasing an additional 6,563 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF by 2,704.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 95,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,396,000 after purchasing an additional 91,802 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ JTEK opened at $84.72 on Monday. JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF has a 52 week low of $56.40 and a 52 week high of $86.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.82. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.07 and a beta of 1.82.

About JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF

The JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF (JTEK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that identifies US equities that are perceived as leaders in technology and technology-enabled industries such as engineering & construction, entertainment, biotechnology, pharmaceuticals, REITs, and energy-alternate sources.

