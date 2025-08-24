Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WEST) Trading Up 11.9% on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Westrock Coffee Company (NASDAQ:WEST – Get Free Report) rose 11.9% on Friday after Wall Street Zen upgraded the stock from a sell rating to a hold rating. The company traded as high as $6.90 and last traded at $6.94. Approximately 218,725 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 307,486 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.20.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Westrock Coffee from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Westrock Coffee in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Westrock Coffee has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.60.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Westrock Coffee
Institutional Trading of Westrock Coffee
Westrock Coffee Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $616.56 million, a P/E ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.42, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.50.
Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WEST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. Westrock Coffee had a negative return on equity of 64.79% and a negative net margin of 9.28%.The business had revenue of $280.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.34 million. On average, analysts forecast that Westrock Coffee Company will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Westrock Coffee
Westrock Coffee Company, LLC operates as an integrated coffee, tea, flavors, extracts, and ingredients solutions provider in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Beverage Solutions, and Sustainable Sourcing & Traceability (SS&T). The Beverage Solutions segment provides various packaging, including branded and private label coffee in bags, fractional packs, and single serve cups, as well as extract solutions for applications in cold brew and ready-to-drink offerings.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Westrock Coffee
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- Is Paramount Skydance a Buy Post-Merger, Short Squeeze?
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- V2X Stock: Defense Underdog Riding a $4.3B Air Force Contract
- How to Short Nasdaq: An Easy-to-Follow Guide
- Equal Weight ETFs: Hidden Upside in Today’s Market
Receive News & Ratings for Westrock Coffee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westrock Coffee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.