Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WEST) Trading Up 11.9% on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Westrock Coffee Company (NASDAQ:WEST – Get Free Report) rose 11.9% on Friday after Wall Street Zen upgraded the stock from a sell rating to a hold rating. The company traded as high as $6.90 and last traded at $6.94. Approximately 218,725 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 307,486 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.20.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Westrock Coffee from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Westrock Coffee in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Westrock Coffee has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.60.

Get Westrock Coffee alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Westrock Coffee

Institutional Trading of Westrock Coffee

Westrock Coffee Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WEST. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Westrock Coffee by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 841,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,402,000 after purchasing an additional 34,901 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Westrock Coffee by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 5,264 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Westrock Coffee during the fourth quarter worth $95,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Westrock Coffee during the fourth quarter worth $840,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Westrock Coffee by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 61,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 3,802 shares during the last quarter. 45.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $616.56 million, a P/E ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.42, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WEST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. Westrock Coffee had a negative return on equity of 64.79% and a negative net margin of 9.28%.The business had revenue of $280.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.34 million. On average, analysts forecast that Westrock Coffee Company will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Westrock Coffee

(Get Free Report)

Westrock Coffee Company, LLC operates as an integrated coffee, tea, flavors, extracts, and ingredients solutions provider in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Beverage Solutions, and Sustainable Sourcing & Traceability (SS&T). The Beverage Solutions segment provides various packaging, including branded and private label coffee in bags, fractional packs, and single serve cups, as well as extract solutions for applications in cold brew and ready-to-drink offerings.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Westrock Coffee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westrock Coffee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.