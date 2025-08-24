Waste Management, Inc. (WM) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $0.83 on September 26th

Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 22nd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.825 per share by the business services provider on Friday, September 26th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%.

Waste Management has a dividend payout ratio of 38.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Waste Management to earn $8.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.7%.

Waste Management Trading Down 1.2%

Waste Management stock opened at $226.9430 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $229.28 and a 200-day moving average of $229.81. Waste Management has a one year low of $199.69 and a one year high of $242.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $91.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.64.

Insider Activity

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.03. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 34.37%. The company had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Waste Management has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Waste Management will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Waste Management news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 57,888 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.36, for a total value of $13,740,295.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 83,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,922,574.24. This represents a 40.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Rafael Carrasco sold 674 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.81, for a total transaction of $159,609.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 16,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,917,311.02. This represents a 3.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WM. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Waste Management by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 2,320 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 124,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,193,000 after purchasing an additional 15,974 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $268,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 27,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,550,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. 80.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

