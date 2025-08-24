Voya Financial, Inc. (VOYA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.45 on September 26th

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 31st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share by the asset manager on Friday, September 26th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 26th.

Voya Financial has a payout ratio of 18.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Voya Financial to earn $10.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.5%.

Shares of NYSE:VOYA opened at $76.4340 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.29, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Voya Financial has a 1 year low of $52.43 and a 1 year high of $84.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.88.

Voya Financial ( NYSE:VOYA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Voya Financial had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 6.73%.The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Voya Financial will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on VOYA shares. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.70.

Voya Financial, Inc engages in the provision of workplace benefits and savings products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Solutions, Health Solutions, and Investment Management. The Wealth Solutions segment offers full-service retirement products; recordkeeping services; stable value and fixed general account investment products; non-qualified plan administration services; and tools, guidance, and services to promote the financial well-being and retirement security of employees.

