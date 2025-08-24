Voya Financial, Inc. (VOYA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.45 on September 26th

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 31st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share by the asset manager on Friday, September 26th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 26th.
Voya Financial has a payout ratio of 18.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Voya Financial to earn $10.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.5%.
Voya Financial Trading Up 2.3%
Shares of NYSE:VOYA opened at $76.4340 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.29, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Voya Financial has a 1 year low of $52.43 and a 1 year high of $84.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.88.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on VOYA shares. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.70.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Voya Financial
About Voya Financial
Voya Financial, Inc engages in the provision of workplace benefits and savings products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Solutions, Health Solutions, and Investment Management. The Wealth Solutions segment offers full-service retirement products; recordkeeping services; stable value and fixed general account investment products; non-qualified plan administration services; and tools, guidance, and services to promote the financial well-being and retirement security of employees.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Voya Financial
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- V2X Stock: Defense Underdog Riding a $4.3B Air Force Contract
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Equal Weight ETFs: Hidden Upside in Today’s Market
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Zillow Group Approaching Key Technical Levels: Is It Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.