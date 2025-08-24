Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Trading 9.8% Higher – Time to Buy?

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) shares traded up 9.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $70.49 and last traded at $69.77. 6,001,031 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 6,294,925 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.52.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Upstart from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Upstart in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Upstart in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Upstart from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Upstart from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Upstart presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.54.

Get Upstart alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Upstart

Upstart Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of -860.63 and a beta of 2.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $70.98 and its 200 day moving average is $59.07.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.09. Upstart had a negative net margin of 0.75% and a negative return on equity of 5.95%. The firm had revenue of $257.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 101.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Upstart has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Upstart

In other news, CEO Dave Girouard sold 41,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total value of $2,502,103.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 52,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,159,470.70. This represents a 44.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 6,533 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.06, for a total transaction of $457,701.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 24,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,725,087.38. This trade represents a 20.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 192,253 shares of company stock worth $12,461,780. Corporate insiders own 16.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Upstart

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Upstart during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Upstart in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Upstart by 72.1% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Upstart in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Upstart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

About Upstart

(Get Free Report)

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small dollar loans that connects consumer demand for loans to its to bank and credit unions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.