United Rentals, Inc. $URI Shares Acquired by AlphaQuest LLC

AlphaQuest LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 28.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,493 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of URI. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 127 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 382 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in United Rentals by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 1,392 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $981,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in United Rentals during the 4th quarter valued at about $844,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its position in United Rentals by 76.1% in the 4th quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 15,364 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,823,000 after acquiring an additional 6,641 shares in the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Rentals Trading Up 4.5%

NYSE:URI opened at $929.7890 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $821.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $713.63. The stock has a market cap of $59.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.72. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $525.91 and a 1 year high of $937.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.86.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $10.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.54 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 16.11%.United Rentals’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $10.70 EPS. United Rentals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $1.79 per share. This represents a $7.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 13th. United Rentals’s payout ratio is currently 18.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of United Rentals from $786.00 to $952.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Argus set a $935.00 price objective on United Rentals in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on United Rentals from $702.00 to $955.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Bank of America upped their price target on United Rentals from $895.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, United Rentals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $834.64.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

