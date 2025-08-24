Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Trading 2.7% Higher – What’s Next?

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 2.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $97.07 and last traded at $96.76. Approximately 4,634,367 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 21,917,646 shares. The stock had previously closed at $94.23.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UBER has been the subject of several analyst reports. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $115.00 price target (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 21st. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (up from $89.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective (up previously from $97.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.82.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $201.66 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $91.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.93.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.45 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 26.68% and a return on equity of 59.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Uber Technologies news, SVP Nikki Krishnamurthy sold 11,571 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.74, for a total transaction of $1,061,523.54. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 416,222 shares in the company, valued at $38,184,206.28. This represents a 2.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $261,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 21,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,087,625. This trade represents a 11.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Uber Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nova Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 41.0% in the first quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. now owns 430 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Navalign LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 25,468 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 39.8% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 446 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 4.4% in the second quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,051 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.5% in the second quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 25,981 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

