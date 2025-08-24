Twilio Inc. $TWLO Position Increased by Oak Harvest Investment Services

Oak Harvest Investment Services boosted its position in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 41.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,175 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,487 shares during the period. Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings in Twilio were worth $2,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 7,163 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 8,430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Twilio by 12.1% in the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC raised its position in Twilio by 5.8% during the first quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 2,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC raised its position in Twilio by 2.9% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,869 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 84.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TWLO stock opened at $106.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 885.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $118.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.55. Twilio Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.85 and a 52-week high of $151.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 4.90 and a quick ratio of 4.90.

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.17. Twilio had a return on equity of 2.78% and a net margin of 0.43%.The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Twilio has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.010-1.060 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Twilio from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. HSBC upgraded shares of Twilio from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, May 5th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Twilio from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Twilio in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Twilio from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.74.

In other news, Director Erika Rottenberg sold 4,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total value of $492,123.00. Following the sale, the director owned 33,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,019,564.64. This trade represents a 10.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 8,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.05, for a total transaction of $971,163.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 147,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,302,682.15. The trade was a 5.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,771 shares of company stock valued at $6,727,911 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

