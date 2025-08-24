Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN Shares Sold by ICONIQ Capital LLC

ICONIQ Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Dagco Inc. purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on TXN shares. UBS Group set a $255.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. BNP Paribas raised shares of Texas Instruments to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $255.00 target price on the stock. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $158.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $212.21.

Texas Instruments Stock Up 2.7%

TXN stock opened at $206.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $187.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.03. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $139.95 and a 52 week high of $221.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $201.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $185.75. The company has a current ratio of 5.81, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. Texas Instruments has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.360-1.600 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $1.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 99.63%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Stories

