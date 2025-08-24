Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF $BND

Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,010 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for 1.4% of Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $2,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 96.3% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Proathlete Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Up 0.5%

NASDAQ:BND opened at $73.74 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.91. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $71.10 and a twelve month high of $75.67.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 1st were issued a $0.2419 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

