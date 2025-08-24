T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. Buys 73,039 Shares of CMS Energy Corporation $CMS

T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 34.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 286,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 73,039 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $21,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Optiver Holding B.V. raised its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 813 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Grove Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 167.3% in the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. 93.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CMS. Wall Street Zen cut CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Barclays increased their target price on CMS Energy from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $71.00 price target on CMS Energy and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on CMS Energy from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Monday, July 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.25.

CMS Energy Trading Up 0.4%

CMS stock opened at $73.0930 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.64. CMS Energy Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $63.97 and a fifty-two week high of $76.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 12.76%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. CMS Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.540-3.600 EPS. Analysts expect that CMS Energy Corporation will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CMS Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be given a $0.5425 dividend. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 8th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.62, for a total value of $147,240.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 68,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,008,810.32. This trade represents a 2.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

