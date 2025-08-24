Synovus Financial Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF $EFA

Synovus Financial Corp lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 462,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 26,446 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of Synovus Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Synovus Financial Corp owned approximately 0.07% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $37,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2,358.3% in the 1st quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 76,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,226,000 after acquiring an additional 73,084 shares during the period. Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc. now owns 5,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC now owns 240,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,622,000 after purchasing an additional 21,522 shares in the last quarter. Tillman Hartley LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Tillman Hartley LLC now owns 3,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 1.5%

EFA opened at $93.23 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.69. The firm has a market cap of $67.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.86. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $72.14 and a twelve month high of $93.38.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

