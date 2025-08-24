Synovus Financial Corp Cuts Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF $IWF

Synovus Financial Corp decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 6.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,201,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 81,568 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for 5.6% of Synovus Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $433,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 311.2% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 2,076 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 14,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,937,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 27.3% during the first quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 5,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Obermeyer Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 27.0% during the first quarter. Obermeyer Wealth Partners now owns 3,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 38,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,051,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

IWF opened at $445.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $116.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $431.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $397.90. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $308.67 and a one year high of $452.81.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

