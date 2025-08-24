Synovus Financial Corp Acquires 188,806 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF $SHY

Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 139.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 324,374 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 188,806 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp owned approximately 0.11% of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $26,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SHY. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 13,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,879 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 15,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,119,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,631,000 after purchasing an additional 159,074 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co increased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 345,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,616,000 after purchasing an additional 10,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sax Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.15% of the company’s stock.

SHY stock opened at $82.85 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.51. The stock has a market cap of $23.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,747.73 and a beta of 0.01. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $81.67 and a 1 year high of $83.30.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.2698 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 1st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.26.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

