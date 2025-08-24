Summit Financial LLC Acquires 198 Shares of Ecolab Inc. $ECL

Summit Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dunhill Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 176.7% during the 1st quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Navigoe LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Stock

NYSE:ECL opened at $283.6590 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.06. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $221.62 and a twelve month high of $286.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $269.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $259.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 13.59%. Ecolab has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.020-2.120 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.420-7.620 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 34.71%.

In other Ecolab news, Director David Maclennan bought 600 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $278.51 per share, for a total transaction of $167,106.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 20,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,640,663.03. The trade was a 3.05% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Suzanne M. Vautrinot sold 1,354 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.16, for a total value of $383,398.64. Following the transaction, the director owned 11,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,171,108.84. This represents a 10.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ECL. Oppenheimer raised Ecolab to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Baird R W raised Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Ecolab from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $260.00 target price on Ecolab and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Ecolab from $307.00 to $303.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.21.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

